Plateau crisis: Impeached Speaker, 11 others whisked out of assembly complex by security operatives

Impeached Speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly Nuhu Ayuba Abok and 11 other law makers were on Monday whisked out of the Assembly premises to an unknown destination by security operatives.

The impeached Speaker and the lawmakers were at the Assembly complex holding a closed door session which lasted several hours.

Commissioner of Police in Plateau state who coordinated the action said the law makers have been moved to a safer place as against insinuations that they’ve been detained.

This happened after an early morning protest at the Assembly complex by youth in the state against Ayuba Abok’s impeachment.

The day has witnessed large number of youth gathered at the assembly since morning, with police personnel having to disperse them with teargas cannisters.