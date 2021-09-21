Breaking News

PIA: Buhari seeks amendment to remove ministers from boards of regulatory agencies

PIA Amendment: Buhari seeks to remove ministers from boards of regulatory agencies PIA Amendment: Buhari seeks to remove ministers from boards of regulatory agencies

President Muhammadu Buhari is seeking an amendment to the recently enacted Petroleum Industry Act.

In a letter to the National Assembly, the President seeks to remove the Ministers of Petroleum Resources and Finance from the boards of the Nigerian Upstream Regulatory Commission and the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority.

In the letter read by the presiding officers on Tuesday, the President said the two Ministers can continue to perform their functions without necessarily being members of the boards of the regulatory agencies.

He said the proposed amendment will increase the membership of each board from 9 to 13 members, representing 44 percent expansion of the board size.

It will also strengthen the institutions and guarantee national spread as well as achieve the expected policy contributions.

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

Tukur Buratai -Army-TVC

Nigerian Army promotes more than 6,000 soldiers

TVCN
Jul 25, 2017

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, has approved the special promotion of more (more…)

Insurgency: Defence minister visits Borno, assures troops of support

TVCN
Sep 6, 2019

The minister of Defence, Bashir Magashi has embarked on a 3-day official visit to frontlines in the…

#Russia2018: Rohr fears for Enyeama over lack of playing times

TVCN
Feb 23, 2018

Coach Gernot Rohr has expressed concerns over the lack of game time for goalkeepers Vincent Enyeama…

Saraki, Oyegun and Ambode at inauguration ceremony of Obeseki

TVCN
Nov 13, 2016

TVC N. Senate President, Bukola Saraki, APC chairman, Oyegun, Ogun state Governor Ibikunle Amosun and…

TVC News Special Reports

UPDATED: President Buhari signs Petroleum Industry Bill 2021 into law

16 Aug 2021 1.51 pm

President Muhammadu Buhari has signed the…

Continue reading
Buhari writes NASS, seeks Amendment to Petroleum Industry Act

Buhari writes NASS, seeks Amendment to Petroleum Industry Act

21 Sep 2021 1.02 pm

President Muhammadu Buhari has written to…

Continue reading
Buhari approves commitee to commence implementation of Petroleum industry Act

President Buhari approves committee to commence implementation of Petroleum industry Act

18 Aug 2021 6.53 pm

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved…

Continue reading