Today Mark’s ten year since the UN House was bombed by Boko Haram terrorists in Abuja.

This not withstanding the United Nations says it remains committed to helping Nigerians realise their dreams.

The Resident Coordinator gave this assurance at 10 year memorial of the devastating event.

The very emotional wreath laying ceremony was done at the epitaph built in honour of the victims, with government officials and family members paying their respect

The bomb blast claimed 23 fatalities, with 13 being Staff members of the UN, and 60 casualties

Recall that suicide car bombing at the United Nations headquarters in the Nigerian capital, Abuja.

The powerful blast destroyed the lower floors of the building. Dozens have been injured, some critically.

A spokesman for the Islamist group Boko Haram told the BBC in a phone call that it had carried out the attack.

UN chief Ban Ki-moon said the attack was “an assault on those who devote their lives to helping others”.

Speaking before Boko Haram's statement, President Goodluck Jonathan reaffirmed his government's "total commitment" to combating terrorism, and said his administration would "spare no effort to bring the perpetrators to justice".