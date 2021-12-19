Photos: Yusuf Buhari turbaned as Daura district head in Katsina

Yusuf Buhari, the Son of President Muhammadu Buhari, has been Turbaned as the Talban Daura and District Head in Daura, Katsina State.

The ceremony was performed by the Daura Emirate Council on Saturday.

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President Ahmed Lawan, Katsina State Governor Aminu Masari, Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari; the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and members of the Federal Executive Council including Chief Ogbonnaya Onu, Science & Technology Minister; Hadi Sirika, Aviation Minister and other dignitaries were in attendance,

Check out some photos from the event;