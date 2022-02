Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tuesday received the certificates for the two newly established universities at headquarters of the National Universities Commission (NUC) in Abuja.

Mr Sanwo-Olu had earlier in the year signed bills converting Lagos State Polytechnic to University of Technology and Adeniran Ogunsanya to University of Education.

The governor said the upgrade becomes necessary in order to meet with the growing demands of the state.