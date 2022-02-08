Oyo Govt to convert LAUTECH to conventional university

Oyo State government is set to change the status of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology to a conventional

University.

The Attorney General of the state, Oyelowo Oyewo, revealed this while briefing newsmen on the outcome of the state executive meeting held earlier today.

He said the Executive members of the state are proposing a bill tagged Ladoke Akintola University (L. A. U) amendment law that would transform the institution from technical to a conventional University

On his part, the Commissioner for Education, Abduramon Abdulroheem, revealed that the bill would permit the Ladoke Akintola University to accommodate other field of studies as approved by the national university commission

In his remarks, the Commissioner for information, culture and tourism, Wasiu Olatunbosun, said that the bill would also allow the University to make provision for pension scheme which initially omitted its staff