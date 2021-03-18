Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Thursday inaugurated a DG-54 Aerial Platform Firefighting Truck.

The governor was represented by his Deputy, Dr. Femi Hamzat.

The Truck has 54 metres height capacity and will reach the 18th floor of high-rise buildings.

The minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola who disclosed this on Thuirsday, added that the is also ready to collaborate with the Nigeria Air Force in using aircraft to drop water and firefighting chemical solutions on high rise buildings and other places requiring aerial fire management.