Photos: President Buhari cuts 79th birthday cake in Turkey

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Friday in Istanbul, Turkey cut his 79th birthday cake in the presence of some senior government officials.

The president alongside some of his ministers and other presidential aides had departed the country for the Africa-Turkey Investment Summit in Istanbul.

According to pictures from the short ceremony, President Buhari and other top government officials including the minister of Foreign Affair, Geoffrey Onyeama, Minister of State Education, among others were in cheerful mood.

See photos below: