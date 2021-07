Nigeria’s Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, on Friday presided over the inaugural meeting of the National Poverty Reduction with Growth Strategy Committee at the State House, Abuja.

The meeting had in attendance, chairman of the governors’ forum and governor of Ekiti state, Kayode Fayemi, Borno state governor, Babagana Zulum among other governors.

Also, the minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige and some other top government functionaries.