Photos: Obaseki presents nomination form to Buhari

Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki has presented his nomination form for re-election under the All Progressives Congress to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Obaseki made the presentation during a visit to the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Monday, ahead of the APC governorship primary election scheduled for this month.

The governor, who addressed State House Correspondents on the purpose of the visit, said, “Even though Buhari is a father, it would be wrong to assume or take things for granted, so I have to formally inform (him).”