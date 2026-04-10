President Bola Tinubu has commissioned the 630-meter Angiama-Oporoma Bridge and newly constructed dual-carriage roads linking the New Yenagoa City to the Gbarantoru in Bayelsa State on Friday. The Bayelsa State Government announced on Thursday that President Tinubu will visit the state to commission key projects. President Tinubu also commissioned a…...

President Bola Tinubu has commissioned the 630-meter Angiama-Oporoma Bridge and newly constructed dual-carriage roads linking the New Yenagoa City to the Gbarantoru in Bayelsa State on Friday.

The Bayelsa State Government announced on Thursday that President Tinubu will visit the state to commission key projects.

President Tinubu also commissioned a 60-megawatt gas-fired turbine plant.

The 60 MW gas-fired turbine is an independent power project of the Bayelsa State Government.

Present at the Inauguration are the Governor of the state, Douye Diri, former President Goodluck Jonathan and his wife Patience Jonathan, as well as the Senate President, Sen. Godswill Akpabio and others.

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Governor Diri, on Tuesday, during the March edition of the monthly Praise Night at the King of Glory Chapel, Government House, Yenagoa, explained that the completed dual carriageway linking the New Yenagoa City to the NLNG Road at Gbarantoru community would serve as a bypass to the Yenagoa-Mbiama road.

He also disclosed on Tuesday that the 60-megawatt gas-fired turbine plant was set for a test run and would be inaugurated by President Tinubu.

He further disclosed that the first phase of the Nembe-Brass road project is expected to finish by the end of 2026.