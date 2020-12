A burning truck at Awoyaya area of Lagos has caused gridlock on Lekki-Epe Expressway.

Eyewitnesses said emergency service from firefighters arrived early preventing further escalation of the fire from the accident.

The Federal Road Safety Corps advised motorists planning to use the Lekki-Epe Expressway to adequately plan their trips and use alternative routes where possible because of the gridlock caused by the lone incident.