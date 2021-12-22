Photos: Buhari launches 2021-2025 National Development Plan, presides over FEC meeting in Abuja

Breaking News
-
President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the killing of 45 farmers in Lafia, Obi, and Awe…
-
-
Governor of Ondo state Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has encouraged the incoming Commissioner of Police in Ondo…
-
https://youtu.be/wEwlgKxrx0A Father of Syvester Oromoni reacts to the bail granted to five suspected students of…
-
Governor of Benue state, Samuel Ortom has praised President Muhammadu Buhari's decision to decline…
-
The Federal Government has declared Monday 27th, Tuesday 28th December 2021 and Monday, 3rd January…
-
Two armed robbery suspects, Kenneth Akpa and Adebayo Michael, have been apprehended by men from…
-
https://youtu.be/sdJ7uqqdriQ Policemen took over the highbrow Magodo district of Lagos on Tuesday afternoon to…
-
Four person have been killed by armed Bandits In fresh attacks on some communities and…
-
Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has described the death of the Asigangan of Igangan, Oba…