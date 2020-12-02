(L-R): Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi; Elegushi of Ikateland, Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi; Olugbo of Ugbo Kingdom, Oba Frederick Obateru Akinruntan; All Progressives Congress National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu; leader of the delegation & Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar; Paramount Ruler of Nsit Ubium Okun Ibibio, HRM, Nteyin Solomon Etuk, and Eze Imo, HRM Eze Samuel Agunwa Ohiri, when a delegation of the National Council of Traditional Rulers in Nigeria visited Asiwaju Tinubu…on Wednesday in Bourdillon, Ikoyi, Lagos.