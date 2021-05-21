The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) has welcome, Mr. Ben Ayade, Governor of Cross River State to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Forum says it joins all leaders and members of the APC to welcome this illustrious Nigerian into its fold.

The decision of Mr. Ayade to join the APC according to a statement by the Chairman of the Forum, governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State, is a testament of the party’s capacity to mobilise all Nigerians consistent with the vision of the founding fathers to ensure that the APC is a platform to unite all Nigerians.

The coming of Mr. Ayade into the APC further reinforces the process of membership and leadership recruitment at all levels.

The forum congratulates, President Muhammadu Buhari, whose sterling qualities and fair mindedness endear patriotic Nigerians to the party.

Mr. President’s credentials as a fair leader who is impartial will continue to promote the APC and serve as a major source of electoral advantage.

He adds that as Progressive Governors, the forum remains steadfast in supporting the efforts and initiatives of Mr. President to build the party as a strong and democratic political party in the country.

The forum also salutes members of the APC National Caretaker Extraordinary/Convention Planning Committee under the leadership of Yobe State governor,Mai Mala Buni, for the milestone achievement of once again getting another experienced leader in the person of His Excellency Ben Ayade to join the APC.

The formu welcomes Mr. Ben Ayade for taking the courageous decision of leaving the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) to join the All Progressives Congress.

The movement of our compatriot to the APC is indicative of his principles, commitment and conviction to the development of Nigeria.

According to the PGF chairman, given all his achievements in Cross River State, Mr. Ayade is only coming home where he belongs.

APC is indeed the party that will provide him and his people, and indeed all Nigerians the viable platform for political aspirations and negotiations.

The entry of Ayade coupled with all other leaders in the APC, the party’s capacity to serve the collective interests of all Nigerians through effective representation will be strengthened and reinforced.

The APC, is open, transparent and will continue to guarantee fair contestation in politics, in line with the overarching commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari and all our founding leaders.

It commends the National Caretaker Extraordinary/Convention Planning Committee for its hardwork to restore the political credentials of the APC as a strong institution for Nigeria’s democratic development.

Going Further, he says the forum will continue to support the National Caretaker Extraordinary/Convention Planning Committee in all its current initiatives to rebuild the party.

With the coming of Mr. Ayade, the capacity of our party to mobilise all patriots and other like-minded progressive Nigerians to join the APC is stronger.

APC belongs to all Nigerians and everyone, from every part of the country is free to aspire for any position in the party in line with provisions of our party’s constitution and the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended.

The guiding philosophy as enshrined in the provisions of our manifesto is economic, social and political development of Nigeria.