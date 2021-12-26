PGF greets Nasarawa Gov, Abdullahi Sule at 62

The Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) has described as insightful and resolute, the contributions of Nasarawa state governor, Abdullahi Sule’s contributions to a united and prosperous Nigeria.

The PGF stated this in a statement to mark governor Sule’s 62nd birthday on Sunday.

“We join Governor of Nasarawa State to celebrate his 62nd birthday. Along with the people of Nasarawa State, and other well-meaning Nigerians, we celebrate this special occasion with you and your family.

“We in particular wish to acknowledge and commend your leadership, vision and commitment to a united prosperous Nigeria, under the leadership of our party, APC. We acknowledge your contributions to our team of Progressive Governors through your insightful and resolute inputs to the processes of managing governance in Nasarawa State as well as at the national level. As Governor of Nasarawa State, through all the development initiatives being implemented by your APC-led government, you represent the shining light of our politics.

“As we rejoice with, HE. Abdullahi A. Sule, we also reaffirmed our collective commitment to implement programmes that would strengthen the capacities of our progressive states to create jobs, stimulate economic activity, reduce inequality and diminish poverty in Nigeria.

“Once again, congratulations and Happy Birthday to HE. Abdullahi A. Sule!,” the statement said