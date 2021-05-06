The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) has joined family and friends to celebrate Mr Simon Lalong, Plateau State Governor and Chairman, Northern Governors Forum, in celebrating his birthday.

The PGF in a statement by its chairman, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, said the Progressives governors celebrate the special occasion with the celebrator and his family.

The statement reads: “We in particular wish to acknowledge and commend your leadership, vision and commitment to a united prosperous Nigeria.

“Under the leadership of our party, APC, we acknowledge your contributions to our team of Progressive Governors through your insightful and resolute inputs to the processes of managing governance in Plateau State as well as the entire Northern Nigeria and at the national level.

“As Governor of Plateau State, through all the development initiatives being implemented by your APC-led government, you represent the shining light of our politics!

Advertisement

“Once more, as we rejoice with HE Simon Bako Lalong, we also reiterate our commitment to with the Federal Government under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari to resolve all the nation’s security challenges.

“Congratulations and Happy Birthday to HE Simon Bako Lalong!,” PGF stated.