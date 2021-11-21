PGF felicitates Governor Mai Mala Buni at 54

The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) has felicitated with Mr Mai Mala Buni, Chairman, APC Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee and Governor of Yobe State, as he celebrates his 54th birthday.

In a statement signed by the chairman of the forum, Atiku Bagudu, the PGF says it joins the people of Yobe State, his family and other well-meaning Nigerians, to celebrate this special occasion.

The statement partly read: “We wish to acknowledge and commend your leadership, vision and commitment to a united and prosperous Nigeria. As the Chairman, APC Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, we celebrate your inclusiveness leadership in this period of the life of our Party, APC. You have been a consistent and selfless contributor to progressive initiatives towards developing our states and Nigeria. We also recognise your insightful and resolute inputs to the processes of managing governance in Yobe State.

“As Governor of Yobe State, through all the development initiatives being implemented by your APC-led government, you are a shining light of our politics!

“As we rejoice with, HE Mai Mala Buni, we also reaffirmed our collective commitment to implement programmes that would strengthen the capacities of our progressive states to create jobs, stimulate economic activity, reduce inequality and diminish poverty in Nigeria.

“Once again, congratulations and Happy Birthday to HE. Mai Mala Buni!,” the statement read.