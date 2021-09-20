PGF DG charges members on defection, Fani Kayode, Others

Director General of the progressives governors forum, Salihu Lukman has urged all members of the APC to show understanding with President Muhammadu Buhari following the series of high profile defection to the party.

He was reacting to the APC’s High-Profile Membership Recruitment especially, the recent defection of one of the party’s critic Femi Fani-Kayode and the Red-Carpet Reception given him.

In a statement signed by him, the DG PGF Salihu Lukman, agreed that almost every member of APC is angry that the party leaders have brought someone like Mr. Fani-Kayode into the party, and it was made worse by the red-carpet reception given to him, which they believe he does not deserve.

He however asked members to move on as it is clear that party leaders, especially President Muhammafu Buhari have forgiven Mr. Fani-Kayode and embrace him as a party member.

He called on members of the APC to forgive him for his sins of abusing the APC, President Buhari and virtually every leader of the party.

Mr Lukman said he believes that all politics is local and the first test of Femi Fani-Kayode coming from osun state should be his commitment to reform himself and start engagement to integrate himself with APC leaders back in osun state.

He added that part of integration of femi Fani-Kayode is that, He must be accountable to the leadership and all party structures, He must respect himself and abide by the provisions of the party’s constitution and its manifesto, also To support him, copies of the APC constitution and manifesto must be made available to him immediately.

He appealed to party members to engage Femi Fani-Kayode more on being accountable to the party structures, rather than allowing his defection divide the party on account of protest.

Salihu Lukman admonished APC leaders on the need to remain confident, committed and go into negotiation on all the issues around 2023, as the same attitude that guided all the success of the party since 2013 can guide the party to victory in 2023.