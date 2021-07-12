The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) has condoled with the family of Architect Barnabas Yusuf Bala (Bantex), former Deputy Governor of Kaduna State.

The Forum said it received with heavy heart the death of the former Kaduna State Deputy governor.

The Forum described his death as a loss to Kaduna State Government, members of All Progressives Congress in Kaduna State and the nation.

It prayed for the repose of the soul of the former deputy governor while asking God to forgie him his shortcomings.