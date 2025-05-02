Jigawa State has experienced another petrol tanker accident for the sixth time in less than a year, but this time there was no explosion, fire, or fatalities.

The petrol tanker, carrying 60,000 litres of fuel, overturned in Zangon Kanya village, Ringim Local Government Area, Jigawa State.

The incident occurred when the driver lost control while attempting to dodge an approaching vehicle.

According to eyewitnesses, the tanker drove off the road and crashed on its side, spewing petrol around the neighbourhood. Despite the panic, there was no explosion or fire outbreak.

Quick response by the police and emergency agencies helped secure the scene, prevent fuel scooping, and divert traffic to avoid further danger.

Police say the tanker was heading from Lagos to Gujungu in Taura Local Government when the crash occurred.

The 50-year-old driver, identified as Muhammad Ali, sustained injuries and is receiving treatment at Ringim General Hospital.

Jigawa State Police Command confirmed that the area was quickly cordoned off to stop residents from scooping fuel, a dangerous act that led to the deadly Majiya explosion, where over 200 lives were lost.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the accident, but they link it to reckless driving and poor road conditions.

This marks the fifth petrol tanker incident in Jigawa in under a year, raising serious concerns about fuel transport safety across the state.

The police are urging drivers to obey traffic rules and remain alert to avoid more tragedies on Nigerian roads.