The Lagos State High Court, sitting at the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS) annex, is set to deliver judgment in the trial of a Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) driver, Andrew Nice Ominikoron, who is accused of killing a fashion designer, Oluwabamise Ayanwola.

Andrew Nice is facing four counts of alleged rape, conspiracy with others at large and the murder of the twenty-two year old on the Lekki-Ajah Conservation expressway on February 26, 2022.

He is also being tried for the rape and attempted rape of two other female passengers, months before the murder incident.

Last month during the adoption of final addresses before justice Sherifat Sonaike, defence counsel, Abayomi Omotubora, said the prosecution has woefully failed to place any material evidence to establish the Ingredients of the offences.

He said the state has only proved that Miss. Ayanwola died, but has failed in proving that it was the specific act of the defendant that led to her death. according to him, Someone else other than the defendant raped and threw her out of the bus, resulting in blunt force trauma which led to her death.

The director of the Directorate of Public Prosecutions, Babajide Martins, in his address, urged the court to find Andrew Nice guilty of all the offences, as the state has tendered the needed evidence.

He added that the defendant was the last person seen with the deceased.

Dr Martins argued that the defendant fled to Ososa, Ogun State, where he was arrested rather than file a complaint at the police station or at his office to prove his innocence that it was other occupants of the bus that raped the deceased and pushed her out of the bus, as claimed.

This is a developing story…