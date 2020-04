A tanker loaded with petroleum product fell on Akute-Alagbole bridge in Ogun state, spilling its content on the road.

The incident, which occurred at about 6.30pm, sent fear down the spines of commuters, as they hurriedly made U-turns to avert any disaster in the event of an explosion.

Eyewitnesses said the incident was caused a brake failure experienced by the tanker driver.

The tanker was heading towards Akute, when it fell.