The Federal Government has announced the extension of the closure of the airspace and airports (both local and international) in the country by another two weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, on Monday, April 20, 2020, via his Twitter handle.

The minister said that the airports would no longer open for commercial operations on April 23 as had earlier scheduled due to the extended lockdown in the Lagos, Abuja and Ogun.

‘‘As a result of the extension on lockdown by Mr President, it is no longer possible for us to open our airspace and airports for normal operations by the 23rd April 2020. They will remain closed for a further 2 weeks”. ‘This subject to review as appropriate, please”, he said.