Former presidential candidate Peter Obi has announced his departure from the Labour Party, declaring that he will now pursue his political ambitions under the platform of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

In a statement released on Wednesday, Obi described the decision as a strategic step aligned with his long-standing goal of driving Nigeria’s socio-economic renewal.

He said the country has reached a defining moment that calls for unity, clarity of purpose and bold leadership to confront its mounting challenges.

According to Obi, periods of national strain often require new thinking and renewed determination to lay the foundation for a more secure and prosperous future.

He argued that Nigeria must recommit to genuine democratic principles anchored on self-determination, equality and national cohesion, stressing that leadership must be guided by the collective will and interests of the people.

He reaffirmed his dedication to safeguarding and deepening Nigeria’s democracy, highlighting the need for elections that are credible, transparent and fair.

Obi called for sweeping reforms of the electoral system, including strict compliance with electoral laws, enhanced transparency and stronger institutions, noting that electoral integrity is fundamental to accountable and responsive governance.

Warning against democratic regression, Obi said Nigeria’s size, population and strategic importance to Africa and the global economy make it imperative to protect democratic values, particularly as future elections approach.

Despite acknowledging the nation’s difficulties, he expressed confidence in Nigeria’s potential, pointing to its abundant human capital and natural resources.

He maintained that a functional, inclusive and productive nation is attainable with the right leadership, unity and sound policy direction.

Obi also reflected on his political journey, saying it has been shaped by years of learning, leadership development and exposure to global best practices in governance and nation-building.

Drawing inspiration from countries that have successfully fostered unity and development, he said Nigeria can similarly forge a new path toward stability and growth.

He concluded by pledging to work alongside like-minded Nigerians within the ADC to advance national unity, effective governance and sustainable development for the benefit of all citizens.