People Feared Dead in Kubwa market fire in Abuja

Breaking News
Many People are feared dead after a fire incident at the popular Kubwa International Market in Abuja according to report.
The fire which reportedly started at about 8pm Friday night is still raging at the time of this report.
Their is no confirmation as of now on the cause of the fire at the popular Kubwa International Market in the FCT.
We will bring you the details as events unfold.