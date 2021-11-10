Breaking News

PDP’s Valentine Ozigbo concedes defeat, congratulates Soludo

Latest Breaking Political News In Nigeria Today: PDP's Valentine Ozigbo concedes defeat, congratulates Soludo Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo voting and PDP's Valentine Ozigbo

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the Anambra Governorship Election, Valentine Ozigbo, has conceded defeat and congratulated the winner and candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, Professor Chukwuma Soludo.

Chukwuma Soludo, scored the highest number of valid votes of 112,229 beating Valentine Ozigbo, who scored 53,807 votes, and Andy Uba of the All Progressives Congress who had 43,285 votes.

Ifeanyi Ubah of the Young Progressive Party came fourth with 21,261.

Ozigbo, in a statement he personally signed said “I have just called Professor Chukwuma Soludo and congratulated him on being declared the winner of the Anambra State governorship elections, 2021. I wished him well and prayed for his success”.

Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance won in 19 out of the 21 Local Government Areas of Anambra State while the PDP and YPP candidates won in one local government each.

The Chief Returning officer for the Election and Vice Chancellor of the University of Clabar, Professor Florence Obi had early morning of Wednesday declared Professor Charles Chukwuima Soludo as the governmor elect of Anambra State having scored the highest number of valid votes and meeting all constitutional requirements.

