Breaking News

PDP’s Ovuakpoye Evivie wins Isoko South constituency 1 by-election

Leave a comment
Ovuakpoye Evivie wins Isoko South constituency 1 by-election

The Independent National Electoral Commission has declared the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Ovuakpoye Evivie, winner of Isoko South Constituency 1 by-election held on Saturday, September 11 in Delta state.

 

Ovuakpoye Evivie wins Isoko South constituency 1 by-election

 

The Returning Officer for the by-election, Professor Christopher  Onosemuode of the Federal University of Petroleum Resources Effurun, who announced the result, said Mr. Evivie polled 29,421 votes to defeat the candidate of the APC, who polled 1,301 votes while candidate of Social Democratic Party polled 1,291 votes.

The by-election is the first poll in which the Independent National Electoral Commission used and tested the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System, and 12 parties took part.

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

UN Condemns Boko Haram attack on Dikwa

TVCN
Mar 3, 2021

The United Nations Resident Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Edward Kallon has condemned the attacks…

Bayelsa Civil Service holds Orientation, induction course for 1,200 new employees

TVCN
May 7, 2019

A four-day orientation and induction course for the newly-recruited one thousand and two hundred civil…

Edo govt bans private tax collection

TVCN
Jan 3, 2017

Edo Sate government has disengaged private tax collectors receiving revenues for the government. Governor…

Governor Seyi Makinde appoints members of LAUTECH Governing Council

TVCN
Mar 28, 2021

Governor of Oyo state, Seyi Makinde, has appointed a former chairman of the Academic Staff Union of…

Related

TVC News Special Reports

INEC reacts to fire incident at headquarters

17 Apr 2020 4.44 pm

The Independent National Electoral Commission…

Continue reading

INEC presents 5-year strategic plan on E-voting to senate

07 Apr 2017 12.48 am

The 2019 Election is set for a face-lift…

Continue reading

U.S expresses worry over deteriorating political climate in Edo State

08 Aug 2020 10.03 am

The Government of the United States of America…

Continue reading