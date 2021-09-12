PDP’s Ovuakpoye Evivie wins Isoko South constituency 1 by-election

The Independent National Electoral Commission has declared the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Ovuakpoye Evivie, winner of Isoko South Constituency 1 by-election held on Saturday, September 11 in Delta state.

The Returning Officer for the by-election, Professor Christopher Onosemuode of the Federal University of Petroleum Resources Effurun, who announced the result, said Mr. Evivie polled 29,421 votes to defeat the candidate of the APC, who polled 1,301 votes while candidate of Social Democratic Party polled 1,291 votes.

The by-election is the first poll in which the Independent National Electoral Commission used and tested the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System, and 12 parties took part.