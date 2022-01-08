PDP Shifts Screening of Osun Governorship Aspirants to January 12

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has shifted the screening of aspirants for the Osun State Governorship election primary from the earlier scheduled date of Tuesday, January 11, 2022 to a new date of Wednesday, January 12, 2022.

Nevertheless, the venue for the screening exercise remains PDP National Secretariat, Abuja at 10am prompt.

The PDP regrets any inconveniences the change in date may have caused.

All aspirants, leaders, critical stakeholders and members of our party in Osun state should take note and by this, guided accordingly.