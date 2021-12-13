PDP National Chairman receives Ortom in Gboko

The National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Dr Iyorchia Ayu receives Governor Samuel Ortom and his wife, Eunice Ortom and other members of his entourage at for a decamping ceremony in Gboko.

Benue State Deputy Governor, Engr Benson Abounu, Senators Gabriel Suswam, Orker Jev and Abba Moro, Members of the House of Representatives, Speaker and Members of the Benue State House of Assembly, State Working Committee of the PDP and other top government officials from the state were also present.