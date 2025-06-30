Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Denmocratic Party, State Chairmen, and Members of the National Working Committee of the Party have all reconvened at the Party’s National Headquarters of Wadata Plaza at Wuse Zone 5 in Abuja.

The party’s National Headquarters was earlier sealed up by the Police to prevent a breakdown of law and order following plans by rival factions to hold or stop the party’s 100th NEC.

They have now reconvened for the Expanded Caucus meeting at the party’s national secretariat.

Members of the Board of Trustees who were earlier prevented from using the National Headquarters for the BOT meeting held the meeting at the Yar’dua Centre.

The outcome of the BOT meeting and the extended national caucus meeting of the PDP is expected to go a long way in resolving issues and possibly lead to the party’s 100th NEC.