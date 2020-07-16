The People’s Democratic Party has called for the immediate arraignment of the chairman of EFCC, Ibrahim Magu.

The party said Mr Magu should be arraigned particularly with the weight of allegations and revelations unearthed by the Presidential panel.

The main opposition party said the delay is heightening suspicion in the public space over alleged attempt to give Mr Magu a soft landing in order to cover up for certain top officials.

The party urged the Presidency to note that the world is watching on how the case will be handled

Mr Magu was on Wednesday released on bail after days in detention.