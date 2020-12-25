The Peoples Democratic Party has cautioned the governing All Progressives Congress to steer clear of its governors and their states in its quest to divert attention from the failures of the APC-led administration.

National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan said this in a statement titled, “APC Is Bitter, Envious of Our Governors, Says PDP …Cautions Akpanudoedehe,” in Abuja, on Friday.

Ologbondiyan alleged that leaders of the APC were embittered over the sterling performance of PDP governors which has further endeared Nigerians to the opposition party.

The PDP further alleged that the collapse of the APC structure headed by an illegal committee, was discomfited by the stability and unanimity in the PDP as well as the resilience of its leaders, despite the attempts by the APC and its government, to sow seeds of discord within its fold.

The PDP statement read in part, “Nigerians can see the frustration in the APC leadership, which has now resorted to vicious smear campaigns and media attacks on our governors and leaders, having failed in all their sneaky plots to lure them to look the way of the defunct APC.

“It is therefore not strange to us that the Secretary of APC’s illegal national caretaker committee, Senator James Akpanudoedehe, has been detailed, as new APC spokesperson, to commence a coordinated attack on our governors.

“We are aware that this is part of the desperate bid to distract and drag down our performing governors to the level of their APC counterparts, who have become a collective symbol of failure in our contemporary political history.

“It is laughable that the APC caretaker secretary is challenging the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, to name APC leaders attempting to lure our governors, whereas he, Akpanudoedehe, is aware of how the APC leadership, to which he belongs, have been going round our governors and leaders genuflecting for audience, only to receive mere photo opportunities.

“We caution the APC caretaker secretary to be more circumspect in challenging anybody to call out names, as such could put him in a very indefensible situation as his own roles and itinerary in the APC leadership are not hidden to us.”

According to the PDP, APC leaders should know that the party they are clinging to was nothing more than “a failed association masquerading as a political party; plagued with internal wranglings and illegal leadership,” who nobody wants to associate with.

The PDP spokesman equally said the only legacy the APC will be remembered for when it leaves the presidency in 2023 are those of Corruption, treasury looting, turning our nation into a failed state, instituting poverty and hardship, and supporting terrorists, bandits, and kidnappers ravaging the people.

Ologbondiyan stated that governors elected on the PDP platform have over the years shown capacity through deliverables in projects and programmes that have a direct impact on the lives of most Nigerians, in virtually every sphere of human endeavour.

He said, “It is therefore imperative to state that our governors, by all ratings and ramifications, cannot be in the same class with non-performing APC governors.

“In that regard, we counsel the APC Caretaker, as the new undertakers of the APC to steer clear of our party and concentrate on their task of winding down the APC, which began with the collapse of their structures nationwide.”

When contacted, the Secretary of the Caretaker/ Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee, Senator John AkpanUdoedehe, said, “We wish all Nigerians a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.”