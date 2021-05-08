Paul George scored 24 points as the Los Angeles Clippers moved to third in the Western Conference with a 118 to 94 points win over their Los Angeles rivals, the Lakers.

George led a solid offensive performance from the Clippers with all five starters finishing in double figures along with two from the bench.

The Lakers, who were without LeBron James, have now lost four of the last five games and sit sixth in the conference.

Elsewhere, Stephen Curry scored 34 points as the Golden State Warriors overcame the Oklahoma City Thunder 118 to 97 points.

Overtime was needed to split the Washington Wizards and the Toronto Raptors with the Canadian side losing 131 to 129 points while the Chicago Bulls swept aside the Charlotte Hornets 120 to 99 points.

The Indiana Pacers outscored the Atlanta Hawks 133 to126 points while the Memphis Grizzlies lost to the Detroit Pistons 111 to 97 points.