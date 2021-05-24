President Patrice Talon was sworn in as President of Benin on Sunday for a second term in office in Porto-Novo, the capital of the country.

He and vice-president Mariam Chabi Talata secured a second term in office in the presidential election on April 11th.

Patrice Talon took the oath of office before the Constitutional court chaired by Joseph Djogbenou

Djogbenou pronounced that the country acknowledged his swearing in and gave to him the go-ahead to perform Presidential duties for the coming five years”

President Talon, speaking at the swearing-in ceremony, urged the Beninoise people to unite in order to ensure the country’s prosperity and fight against poverty.

“Our challenge and our guiding principle should be to silence our disagreements and concentrate ourselves on the essential: consolidate our march toward progress while remaining mobilized and together in our fight against poverty, our actual and only enemy”

Talon believes that the momentum he is seeking would enable Benin to achieve energy self-sufficiency in 30 months, nationwide free drinking water by the end of 2023, and the stabilization of democracy and long-term strengthening of good governance.