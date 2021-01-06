The Managing Director , First City Monument Bank Limited, Adam Nuru, has reportedly gone on leave as pressure for him to resign intensifies.

The MD of the tier-two bank has been in the news over an alleged affair with a married woman, Moyo Thomas, who was an employee of the bank.

Moyo had reportedly left Tunde, her husband, and travelled to the United States, from where she informed him that their two children belong to her boss, Nuru.

The bank in a statement on Tuesday disclosed that Mr. Nuru has volunteered to proceed on leave to enable the bank’s board conduct a review of what transpired.

The statement read, “ We are aware of several stories circulating across several media platforms about our bank’ s Managing Director, Adam Nuru; a former employee , Mrs Moyo Thomas, and her deceased husband , Mr Tunde Thomas.

“ While this is a personal matter, the tragedy of the death of Mr Tunde Thomas and the allegations of unethical conduct require the bank’ s board to conduct a review of what transpired, any violations of our code of ethics and the adequacy of this code of ethics .

“ This is already under way . During the period of the review, the managing director has volunteered to proceed on leave. This will guarantee the sanctity of the review process .

“ We enjoin all our stakeholders to bear with us as we conduct this review and to please respect the various families involved .”

The scandal had led to a plunge in the share price of the bank to N3.1 from N3.33 as of December 2020.