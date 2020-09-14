A passenger bus has collided with a moving commuter train at PWD inward Oshodi, Lagos.

The Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu who confirmed the incident said it was discovered that the passenger bus had veered onto the train tracks while crossing the rail at PWD inward Oshodi and subsequently collided with a scheduled commuter train.

The bus was then dragged along for a stretch of the journey before the train managed to come to a complete halt.

The DG, LASEMA said no life was lost and that the situation had been brought under control.

Advertisement

The incident happened around 8am Monday.

“Casualties have been provided with on site medical care and discharge

The wreckage of the bus has been safely removed to allow for free flow of commuter traffic”, Mr Oke-Osanyitolu added.

He advised members of the public, especially drivers of commuter buses to obey traffic regulations to prevent injuries and transport delays.