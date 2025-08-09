The livelihood of thousands of pastoralists in Nigeria’s border regions is receiving a major boost through a regional initiative aimed at strengthening livestock production and trade. The Pastoralism and Livestock Marketing in the Cameroon, Nigeria, Chad Cross-Border Territories is currently being...

The Pastoralism and Livestock Marketing in the Cameroon, Nigeria, Chad Cross-Border Territories is currently being implemented in Adamawa and Borno States.

Across the borderlands of Adamawa and Borno States, herders and livestock traders have long relied on traditional routes, called burti to transport animals across Nigeria, Cameroon, and Chad.

But insecurity, climate change, and weak infrastructure have made pastoral life increasingly difficult.

Now, the PASCO Project, led by development partners including Action Against Hunger, is helping to turn the tide with its official launched in Yola.

The project is focused on improving livestock marketing infrastructure, supporting animal health services and empowering women and youths.

In Adamawa, where livestock contributes significantly to the local economy, government representatives say the project is timely.

As the PASCO project continues in Adamawa and Borno, stakeholders are hopeful it will restore dignity to pastoral livelihoods, reduce resource-based conflict, and unlock the full potential of livestock trade in the region.

The livestock sector contributes significantly to Nigeria’s GDP, currently estimated at around 5%, worth $32 billion, according to a report by the Livestock Productivity and Resilience Support Project. The Nigerian government aims to increase this contribution to 10% by 2030 and achieve a $74 billion contribution by 2035.