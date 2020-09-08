Successful candidates who sat for the January 2020 Bar final examination of the Nigerian Law School will attend this year’s call-to-bar ceremony without their relatives in attendance.

This is as the body of Benchers has barred parents, guardians and well-wishers from attending the ceremony scheduled to hold in Abuja on September 15.

The Body of Benchers which regulates the admission of successful law students into the legal profession, until this time, used to give each aspiring lawyers the privilege of inviting two persons to attend the call to bar ceremony.

But the body stated in a notice on Tuesday that only “aspirants” would be allowed into the venue of the upcoming ceremony in line with COVID-19 safety measures.

A notice signed by the Secretary of Body of Benchers, Mrs. H. A. Turaki, explained that the ceremony would physically hold at the Eagle Square but would be broadcast live on national television.

The notice read, “Notice to call to Bar ceremonies for the January 2020 Bar final examination (2019/2020) backlog set.

“This is to notify members of the Body of Benchers and aspirants to the Bar that the call to Bar ceremonies for candidates in the January 2020 Bar final examination is scheduled as follows:

“Date: Tuesday 15th September, 2020

“Time: 10am prompt

“Venue: Eagle Square, Abuja