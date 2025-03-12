The Nigeria Badminton Federation and its contingent has arrived in Toledo, Spain, for the second phase of the prestigious Spanish Parabadminton International Elite Championship, where the nation’s top para-athletes are set to compete against contemporaries from other parts of the world.

The first phase of the tournament took place in Vitoria, Spain, with Nigeria fielding five athletes in various event categories.

Nigeria concluded the first phase with Paralympic medalist Eniola Bolaji slammed to a gold medal in the SL3 event, defeating Ukraine’s Oksana Kozyna in the final.

Three of Nigeria’s top para badminton players—Bolaji Eniola, Nnana Jeremiah, and Eze Chukwuebuka will compete in the second phase in Toledo, Spain.

Bolaji Eniola, ranked No. 2 in the world in her SL3 classification, will compete in the SL3 singles event, in a group of 3 opponents. Meanwhile, Eze and Nnana will team up in the SL4 doubles category.

“We’re very hopeful for medals. Eniola is ranked No. 2 in the world in her classification and is one of the seeded players for this championship. We believe she and the team will make Nigeria proud.

The same for our doubles team – we strongly believe in the lads and we have faith in ability to make the nation proud,” a federation official stated.

With high expectations, the Nigerian team remains focused on delivering strong performances and securing podium finishes, further cementing the country’s growing reputation in global para badminton.