Bandits have allegedly sent letter of threat to the federal College of Education, Technical Gusau, Zamfara State

The gunmen in the letter threatened to attack the school and abduct students and staff of the college

The letter has been in circulation on social media few days ago.

Speaking to TVC News, the provost of the college Dr. Umar Bello confirmed knowledge of the letter

He said the school authority has taken stringent measures to avert any bridge of law and order in the school

Dr. Bello added that the school has informed security agencies of the development and troops were deployed to the college.

The provost also denied news making the round that the letter emanated from the college security guards as a result of non-payment of their six months salary.

According to him, the outstanding salary of the security guards were paid weeks before the letter begin flying on the social media.

“Since the receipt of the alleged letter of threat by bandits the college has taken measures to protect students and staff of college of from any harm”.

“The School authority has reached out to security agencies including military, police and civil defense, so we are on top of the situation.

He also said before the recent threat, the college has engaged the services of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corp and local vigilante group to strengthen the existing security architecture of the college

He commended the goodwill of the heads of the security agencies in Zamfara for prompt response and for keeping vigilant of the college area.

Authorities of the federal college of Education Technical , Gusau appealed to parents and staff to remain calm and go about their normal academy activities, adding that security operatives are committed to ensuring no student or staff is harm.