Pakistan swears in country’s first female Supreme Court Judge

Pakistan’s Supreme Court has selected its first female judge, marking a watershed moment in the country’s predominantly Muslim court, which has been historically conservative and male-dominated.

Justice Ayesha Malik, 55, was sworn in live on state television today, January 24, with Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmad administering her oath.

Prime Minister Imran Khan in a tweet said “I congratulate Justice Ayesha Malik for becoming the first female judge of the Supreme Court, She has my prayers and good wishes.”

Malik, who received his education in the United States, has spent the last 20 years as a high court judge in Pakistan’s eastern metropolis of Lahore.

Last year, Malik made a very invasive and medically dubious assessment used to evaluate a woman’s level of sexual experience illegal in rape and sexual assault cases.

The nine-member council that validated Malik’s appointment initially rejected her appointment last year before voting 5-4 this year to approve her.

Lawyers’ groups criticized the choice, arguing that Malik was not among the top three most-senior judges of the lower court from which she was elevated.

Earlier this month the Pakistan Bar Council staged a strike to protest against Malik’s nomination.