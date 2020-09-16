Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has approved the resumption dates for Public and Private Primary, Secondary and Tertiary Institutions in the State.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Commissioner for Education, Olasukanmi Olaleye, made available to newsmen on Tuesday.

According to the statement, the resumption date for the 2020/2021 academic Session for Public / Private Primary and Secondary Schools as announced by the State Ministry of Education, Science, and Technology will commence on Monday, 21st September 2020.

The revised Guidelines for Primary and Secondary Schools now include the followings:

Schools will now operate morning and afternoon classes for pupils and students of primary and secondary schools as stated below

Primary 1-3 8.00 am – 11.00 am

Primary 4 – 6 12 noon – 3.00 pm

JSSS 1 -3 8.00 am – 11.00 am

SSS 1- 3 12 noon – 3.00

The statement adds that it is mandatory for all Schools, Public and Private to constitute Covid-19 taskforce to be headed by Heads of Schools with two members of Staff.

School heads are also advised to make temporary use of spaces like Laboratories, Libraries, and examination hall as a classroom where it is necessary in order to observe social distancing while Pupils / Students should be attached to Chairs and Tables as well as discouraging sharing of all items.

In another development, the Governor has also approved the re-opening of State-owned Tertiary institutions and Private Institutions for regular academic activities to commence from Monday 28th September 2020

Academic Boards and Senate of institutions are expected to fix their date and comply strictly with COVID 19 guidelines for the reopenings of schools.