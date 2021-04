The Oyo State police command has denied about 18 commuters were kidnapped in Igbo-Ora area of Ibarapa.

Reports earlier today say commuters were kidnapped in the area while traveling along the road.

The State commissioner of Police Ngozi Onadeko disclosed this when she paraded about 40 suspects who were arrested for Armed robbery, Kidnapping and other related crimes.

She urged citizens to be law abiding and report any case of criminality around them.