The Oyo state police command has confirmed the Kidnap of a village head and his wife by gunmen in Ibadan.

The Police Public Relations Officer Adewale Osifeso who confirmed the development said the Baale of Araromi, Tafa Apanpa and his wife, were abducted in the late hours of Tuesday.

According to him, the incident happened very late on Tuesday, at Araromi village.

He said efforts are in top gear to rescue both victims and apprehend the abductors.