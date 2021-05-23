The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has won 32 out of the 33 local governments in the just concluded Local Governments election in Oyo state.

The Chairman of the Oyo state Independent Electoral Commission (OYSIEC) Isiaka Olagunju declared the result in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

He noted that the party cleared all the local governments except for Iddo local government which has been postponed till Wednesday the 26th of this month.

The chairman commended the efforts of the security agencies for ensuring peace and order.

Itesiwaju LG

PDP – 15, 875

APC – 173

PDP declared winner.

#OyoLGPolls

Iseyin LG

10 parties contested

PDP – 39, 275

APC – 6

ADC – 911

SDP – 818

PDP candidate, Mufutau Abilawon Osuolale, declared winner.