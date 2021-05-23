The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has won 32 out of the 33 local governments in the just concluded Local Governments election in Oyo state.
The Chairman of the Oyo state Independent Electoral Commission (OYSIEC) Isiaka Olagunju declared the result in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.
He noted that the party cleared all the local governments except for Iddo local government which has been postponed till Wednesday the 26th of this month.
The chairman commended the efforts of the security agencies for ensuring peace and order.
Itesiwaju LG
PDP – 15, 875
APC – 173
PDP declared winner.
#OyoLGPolls
Iseyin LG
10 parties contested
PDP – 39, 275
APC – 6
ADC – 911
SDP – 818
PDP candidate, Mufutau Abilawon Osuolale, declared winner.