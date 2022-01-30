Oyo Govt launches App to track land records

The government of Oyo has launched a mobile app with a variety of capabilities, including access to details of a selected landed property without having to visit the Ministry of Lands.

The mobile app, known as Ilè D’olà Exchange under the Private Networks Nigeria Limited (PNN) initiative, is the first of its kind in Nigeria, according to the Commissioner for Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Olayiwola Olusegun.

Mr. Olusegun said th app will allow residents of the state to make inquiries and suggestions about government services while receiving faster responses.

He asked the workers attending the retreat to demonstrate the state government’s faith and investment in them by organizing the capacity-building retreat, which is aimed at learning new ways to speed up processes, reduce leakages, and boost productivity.

AbdulRahman Abiola Odunowo, PNN’s CEO/Managing Director, stated that the new innovation’s objective is to tap into the developing worldwide market in order to realize the full potential of technical improvement in all land-related concerns.

He continued, “By using Ilè D’olà Exchange, the Ministry can now simply create an enabling environment for both local and international investors, validate property ownership, and expedite property transfer, among other things.”

Odunowo said the newly designed App, codenamed wár, which enables for online file monitoring, can be simply downloaded on Play Store and can now minimize cumbersomeness of files and unnecessary delays, allows persons to identify phases of transactions, and warns office users of file delays.

Other App features, according to Odunowo, include easy detection and location of files, as well as easy access for external users to download the App on Play Store, adding that the wár App will officially launch online on February 11th, 2022, noting that the App works for all files, both old and new, with their own problems.

In his remarks, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry, Tpl Ademola Bashir, advocated for team work, while he also expressed confidence in a very impressive performance by Staff members of the Ministry in the current year 2022.

With the calibre of the Ministry’s rejuvenated workforce, he noted, problems encountered by residents in the purchase of title of ownership, transfer of ownership, and land distribution will be a thing of the past.