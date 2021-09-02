Breaking News

Oyo Govt denies stopping Alaafin, Olubadan from attending Stadium inauguration

Leave a comment
Oyo Govt denies stopping Alaafin, Olubadan from attending Stadium inauguration Oyo Govt denies stopping Alaafin, Olubadan from attending Stadium inauguration

The Oyo State Government has denied a recent report that it denied two first class monarchs, the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi and the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji from entering the Lekan Salami Stadium Complex during the unveiling of its main bowl recently.

The Chief Press Secretary to Governor Seyi Makinde, Taiwo Adisa who disclosed this said that the two monarchs were too important to be prevented from attending the event, to which they had been invited.

According to the statement, the inability of the monarchs to gain access into the main bowl was because of the huge enthusiastic crowd that swarmed on the stadium and obstructed the movement of the monarchs’ convoys to the designated VVIP Drop Off zone,

What happened was that security operatives advised that the drivers of the revered monarchs make their way through another gate, since their convoys were unable to access the VVIP Drop Off Zone from the gate they entered through, says Adisa.

It added that seats of the monarchs were already reserved, and that the government valued their presence, adding that it was unimaginable that some individuals would try to create enemity between the highly respected monarchs and the state government, which holds them in high esteem.

The statement noted that all other monarchs who were inside the VVIP box including the Olugbon of Ile Igbon, Aseyin of Iseyin, the Okere of Saki, the Olu of Igboora were well recognized, stating that it was an evidence that the government respects the stools of our forebears as occupied by the royal fathers.

“His Excellency, Governor Seyi Makinde wishes to categorically state that the Alaafin and the Olubadan were well-expected at the event and that their seats were reserved,” the statement says.

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

Dino Melaye INEC

INEC suspends Dino Melaye’s recall

TVCN
Jul 13, 2017

The Independent National Electoral Commission says it will halt the process of recalling Dino Melaye,…

UPDATE : Boko Haram releases dozens of abducted Chibok girls

TVCN
May 7, 2017

Boko Haram militants have released dozens of schoolgirls out of a group of more than 200 whom they kidnapped…

Hundreds of PDP members decamp to APC in Lagos

TVCN
Jan 21, 2018

The Peoples Democratic Party again suffered a huge loss in Lagos state as its members in Ikeja and its…

IDPs at new Kuchingoro camp mark Children’s day

TVCN
May 28, 2017

Internally Displaced Persons at a camp in New Kuchigoro- a suburb of Abuja- had cause to celebrate the…

Related

TVC News Special Reports

We've touched every zone in Oyo state through our devt plans - Makinde

We’ve touched every zone in Oyo state through our devt plans – Makinde

29 Jul 2021 4.26 pm

Governor of Oyo state Seyi Makinde said…

Continue reading

We did not arrest complainants of Herders attacks – Oyo State Police Command

16 Mar 2021 9.57 am

Oyo State Police Command has refuted allegations…

Continue reading

Photo News: Clash between Police and Hoodlums at Mapo area in Ibadan

30 Jan 2021 2.29 pm

Photos of the aftermath of a clash between…

Continue reading