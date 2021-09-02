Oyo Govt denies stopping Alaafin, Olubadan from attending Stadium inauguration

The Oyo State Government has denied a recent report that it denied two first class monarchs, the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi and the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji from entering the Lekan Salami Stadium Complex during the unveiling of its main bowl recently.

The Chief Press Secretary to Governor Seyi Makinde, Taiwo Adisa who disclosed this said that the two monarchs were too important to be prevented from attending the event, to which they had been invited.

According to the statement, the inability of the monarchs to gain access into the main bowl was because of the huge enthusiastic crowd that swarmed on the stadium and obstructed the movement of the monarchs’ convoys to the designated VVIP Drop Off zone,

What happened was that security operatives advised that the drivers of the revered monarchs make their way through another gate, since their convoys were unable to access the VVIP Drop Off Zone from the gate they entered through, says Adisa.

It added that seats of the monarchs were already reserved, and that the government valued their presence, adding that it was unimaginable that some individuals would try to create enemity between the highly respected monarchs and the state government, which holds them in high esteem.

The statement noted that all other monarchs who were inside the VVIP box including the Olugbon of Ile Igbon, Aseyin of Iseyin, the Okere of Saki, the Olu of Igboora were well recognized, stating that it was an evidence that the government respects the stools of our forebears as occupied by the royal fathers.

“His Excellency, Governor Seyi Makinde wishes to categorically state that the Alaafin and the Olubadan were well-expected at the event and that their seats were reserved,” the statement says.