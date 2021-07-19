The Federation of Muslim Women Association in Nigeria, FOMWAN Oyo State Chapter has felicitated Muslims on this year’s Ileya festival.

This is just as the Association prayed to Allah to preserve the lives of Nigerians to celebrate more Eid-el-Kabir festivals in sound health and happiness.

This felicitation was contained in a Sallah message signed in Ibadan by the Oyo State Amirah of FOMWAN, Alhaja (Dr) B.B Oloso.

She described the celebration as that of sacrifice and appealed to Nigerians and indeed Islamic faithful to increase their devotion, dedication and commitment to Allah and His Messenger , Prophet Muhammad, (PBUH).

” Eid-el-Kabir is a festival of sacrifice. Oyo FOMWAN felicitates with our Muslim brothers and sisters. I want to urge us to imbibe the lessons in the life and times of Prophet Ibrahim and his obedient son, Ismail. We should learn to demonstrate total believe in Allah , put our trust in him and heed his injunctions and directives at all timesl. ” Alhaja Oloso said.

While urging all Muslims who have the means to offer Qurbani which means the slaughtering of rams, sheep, goats , camels and cows to do so, Oyo FOMWAN Amirah however said those who do not have the means should be thankful to Allah for the rare opportunity of witnessing the celebration as many have died.

” The rewards for slaughtering of the animals mentioned in the Hadith of the Holy Prophet Muhammad are immense. However, with the economic situation not many people will be able to afford it. In Islam, we are encouraged to do everything in moderation and to always thank Allah in whatever situation and condition we find ourselves.” Alhaja Oloso advised.

She appealed to Nigerians to promote religious tolerance and harmony among themselves, adding that ethnic, tribal and religious crises will only increase tension and cause war and disintegration.

The Amirah further congratulated all members of FOMWAN across Nigeria and indeed Oyo State, and prayed to Allah to accept their religious activities as sincere acts of worship and make them inmates of the best place in Al-Jannah.