Bolaji Akinola, the Special Adviser to the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Gboyega Oyetola, has accused the Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, of misleading the public over the alleged withholding of the local government allocations.

In a statement, Bolaji Akinola described Governor Adelekeâ€™s claims as propaganda and deliberate misinformation, alleging that they were intended to mask his administrative failure and disregard for judicial authority.

He dismissed allegations linking the minister, Adegboyega Oyetola, to any disruption in local government funding, insisting that any complications were self-inflicted by the Osun State Government through multiple court actions challenging existing judgements.

According to him, no responsible government undermines its own legal standing and then seeks scapegoats for the consequences of such actions, describing the accusations against the minister as unfounded.

The ministerâ€™s aide further accused Governor Adeleke of previously paralysing local government administration in the state by instigating a prolonged strike by council workers.

He maintained that, contrary to claims of paralysis, local government Secretariats across Osun State are open and functioning, with workers back at their duty posts and councils carrying out their statutory responsibilities.

Bolaji Akinola also referenced the Court of Appeal judgement of February 10, 2025, which reinstated elected local government chairmen in the state, noting that the Osun State Government did not appeal the ruling, making it final and binding.

He further cited the Supreme Court judgment of July 11, 2024, which granted financial autonomy to local governments nationwide, stressing that the ruling prohibits state governors from dissolving elected councils or imposing caretaker administrations.

While rejecting claims that Minister Oyetola was influencing the Nigeria Police, Bolaji Akinola described such allegations as false and irresponsible, insisting that Osunâ€™s local governments remain lawful, autonomous, and protected by subsisting court judgements.